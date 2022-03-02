Last Updated:

Two Employees Of Water Supply Dept Held For Taking Bribe Of Rs 1.25 Lakh In Rajasthan

Press Trust Of India

Jaipur, Mar 2 (PTI) Two employees of the Water Supply Department were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Wednesday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson said. The victim had lodged a complaint with the bureau, alleging that the accused were demanding a bribe in lieu of completing his work.

After verifying the complaint, an ACB team arrested store munshi Nand Kishore Bhati while taking a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh, the spokesperson said, adding that department foreman Manakchand Sankhla was also arrested.

A case was registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and an investigation was underway. PTI AG NB AAR

