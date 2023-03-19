Two Girls Killed In Lightning Strike In Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon District

Two girls were killed after being struck by lightning in Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday in Chilputi village under Kondagaon police station limits when the victims, identified as Radha Markam and Monika Nag, both aged 10 years, had gone to collect tamarind fruits, a police official here said.

The duo were busy collecting tamarind in the outskirts of the village when heavy rainfall started and lightning struck, causing serious burn injuries, he said.

After being alerted about the incident, their relatives and villagers called an ambulance and took them to the district hospital where the girls were declared dead, he said, adding that the bodies were later sent for autopsy.

An accidental death report (ADR) was registered in this connection, he said.