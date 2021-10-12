Two Greater Noida malls penalised for flouting waste management rules

Noida, Oct 12 (PTI) Two shopping malls in Greater Noida have been slapped with fines of over Rs four lakh for alleged violation of Solid Waste Management Rules on their premises, officials said Tuesday.

The penalties were levied on Ansal Plaza and Omaxe Connaught Place by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Monday, they said.

The fines were issued after the violations were spotted during an inspection carried out by the Health Department led by Vaibhav Nagar on instructions of GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan, they said.

“A fine of Rs 2.21 lakh has been imposed on Ansal Plaza and Rs 2 lakh on Omaxe Connaught Place. A fine of Rs 10,000 has also been imposed on AS Hostel located in Knowledge Park II for improper disposal of solid waste,” GNIDA Deputy General Manager (Health) Salil Yadav said.

“The GNIDA has instructed the offenders to deposit the fine amount in three working days, failing which legal action would be initiated against them,” he said, according to a statement.

Officials said the GNIDA has implemented the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, according to which bulk waste generators are required to dispose of the waste on their own.

Only the inert waste left after disposal of other solid waste would be collected by the local authority and that too against a fixed payment, they added. PTI KIS MGA MGA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)