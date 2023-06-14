Last Updated:

Two Groups Clash Over Land Dispute In MP's Raisen, 2 Shot Dead And 6 Injured

Two persons were shot dead and six injured after two groups fought over land in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, police said on Wednesday.

City News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Two shot dead and six injured over land dispute in Madhya Pradesh

Two shot dead and six injured over land dispute in Madhya Pradesh | Image: Representational


Two persons were shot dead and six injured after two groups fought over land in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, police said on Wednesday. The bloody confrontation took place at Kuchwada, some 120 km from the district headquarters, under the Udaipura police station area on Tuesday evening.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amrit Singh said that one Rammurthi Raghuvanshi had allegedly encroached upon government land and it prompted Jitendra Raghuvanshi, husband of the sarpanch (village head), to call revenue officials to measure it.

In the presence of revenue officials, Rammurthi and Vivek clashed with each other along with their supporters. During the fight, Vivek and his cousin brother were shot dead by the other side, he said.

READ | Gangster Mukhtar Ansari aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead inside Lucknow court

The confrontation also left six injured, including a ‘Patwari’ (revenue official) named Ajay Dhakad and panchayat office staffer Ramakant Raghuvanshi, he said.

Police recovered blank cartridges from the spot and registered a case against both groups, he said.

After the incident, policemen were deployed in the village to maintain law and order, he added. 

READ | Who was Jiva aka Sanjeev Maheshwari, Mukhtar Ansari aide shot dead inside Lucknow court?
READ | Mukhtar Ansari's aide shot dead in Lucknow court: 6 cops suspended for negligence
READ | Congress worker shot dead in Bengal's Murshidabad, party blames TMC for pre-poll violence

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT