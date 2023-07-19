Two held for killing man for not returning borrowed money in Delhi's Rohini

Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a person in the Begumpur area for not returning the borrowed money, police said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday at 6.24 am, a PCR call regarding a body in a park was received at Begumpur police station. Police reached the spot near a CNG depot in Rohini Sector-37.

The deceased was identified as Jay Sharma, a resident of Begumpur, police said.

During the investigation, two alleged persons named Prameshwar (28) and Ashu (20), residents of Rajeev Nagar Extension, were found to be involved in the case. They were apprehended later, they said.

It was revealed that the deceased had borrowed some money from the duo and when he did not return the amount to them, the latter called him for a meeting and beat him up after a verbal spat, resulting in his death, police added.