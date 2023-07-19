Last Updated:

Two Held For Killing Man For Not Returning Borrowed Money In Delhi's Rohini

Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a person in the Begumpur area for not returning the borrowed money, police said on Wednesday.

City News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Two held for killing man for not returning borrowed money in Delhi's Rohini

Two held for killing man for not returning borrowed money in Delhi's Rohini | Representational Image


Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a person in the Begumpur area for not returning the borrowed money, police said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday at 6.24 am, a PCR call regarding a body in a park was received at Begumpur police station. Police reached the spot near a CNG depot in Rohini Sector-37.

The deceased was identified as Jay Sharma, a resident of Begumpur, police said.

During the investigation, two alleged persons named Prameshwar (28) and Ashu (20), residents of Rajeev Nagar Extension, were found to be involved in the case. They were apprehended later, they said.

READ | US authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia

It was revealed that the deceased had borrowed some money from the duo and when he did not return the amount to them, the latter called him for a meeting and beat him up after a verbal spat, resulting in his death, police added.  

READ | 5 women among 9 held in connection with woman's killing in Manipur
READ | ATM guard's killing: SIA raids houses of 3 LeT terrorists, other places in south Kashmir
READ | After nearly 30 years, there's movement in the case of Tupac Shakur's killing. Here's what we know

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT