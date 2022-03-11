Two held for stabbing woman to death in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 25-year-old woman and robbing her of her valuables, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Sandeep (19) and Pradyuman (23), residents of Shahbad Dairy, they said.

Earlier, a juvenile was apprehended in connection with the incident, police said.

On February 7, the body of the woman with stab wounds was found inside a park in Shahbad Dairy area, they added.

The woman had multiple stab injuries in abdomen, back, chest, on neck and her wrists. The earrings as well as nose pin were found missing and no other article was found with the body, a senior police officer said.

A case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Shahbad Dairy police station, he said.

During investigation, police apprehended a juvenile from Rohini Sector-28 near Nahar Road, the officer said.

It emerged that the minor was a resident of Shahbad Dairy and he and his friends had gone to Jaipur where they started working in a factory, he said.

In Jaipur, his friend Deepu befriended a woman on the pretext of marrying her and brought her to Delhi on February 6, police said.

The accused called their associates and took the woman to a deserted park in Sector-28 in Rohini where the minor and his accomplices stabbed her and took away Rs 98,000, earrings, nose earrings, her mobile phone and other items and escaped, they said.

"Based on secret information, two accused persons were arrested while they were trying to meet someone in the garb of night in order to get some money so that they can escape to other city," said Sachin Kumar Singhal, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North).

Two knives used in the crime along with clothes of the accused worn by them at the time of the offence were recovered, he said.

Police said a search is on for two other accused. PTI AMP CK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)