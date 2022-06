Two held for stealing autorickshaws in Mumbai and selling them in Solapur

Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing autorickshaws from various locations in Mumbai and selling them in Solapur city, an official said, adding that police have recovered 14 stolen autorickshaws.

The accused duo, Asif Sheikh (26) and Laxmikant Khetri (28), used to sell the stolen autorickshaws at a low price after using fake number plates and bogus documents, he said.

The official said Sheikh and Khetri mainly targeted CNG-based autorickshaws as a CNG refill station opened recently in Solapur city, located 400 km away from Mumbai.

Police suspect that the accused duo could be part of a big gang and might have stolen more auto-rickshaws than what they have revealed so far.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA NSK NSK

