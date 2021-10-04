Two Held With 25 Kg Sandalwood Stolen From Cantonment Area In Nagpur

Two people were held in Nagpur allegedly with 25 kilograms of sandalwood axed from a jungle near Cantonment area, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Digambar Kawdu Thakre (50) and Sanjay Govindra Deoghare (52) noticed a sandalwood tree near a Kali Mata temple and axed it on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

"They were moving through the Cantonment area with the sandalwood kept in sacks when some Army men suspected something amiss and checked them. They then alerted the police and the two were held," he said.

Old Kamptee police station is probing the case further, he added.

