Two held with 8 kg opium in Rajasthan's Churu

Jaipur, Jun 5 (PTI) Two suspected smugglers were arrested on Sunday with 8 kg of opium hidden in the cabin of their truck in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said.

The value of seized opium is around Rs 16 lakh, they said.

The arrests and the seizure was made after a truck was intercepted by Sandwa police station team on Sunday as part of the 'Operation Flashout' being run by the police. The narcotic substance was being brought from Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh, Churu SP Digant Anand said.

He said that during the search of the truck, 8 kg of opium hidden in a bag kept in the trunk of its cabin was seized.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said. PTI AG CK

