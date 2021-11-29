Two Industrial Units Gutted In Fire In Nagpur, No Casualty

Two industrial units were gutted in a major fire in Uppalwadi area of Nagpur in Maharashtra on Monday but no casualty is reported, the city civic body said.

The blaze affected a plastic pipe manufacturing company and a tyre repairing unit this morning, an official release said.

Both the units were completely gutted in the fire, it said.

A total of nine fire tenders brought the fire under control and efforts are underway to douse it.

