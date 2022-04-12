Two injured in a clash in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Apr 12 (PTI) Two persons were injured in a clash between two groups here in Karmsar Colony on the Tajpur road, police said on Tuesday.

In the incident, which took place on Monday, shots were also fired, they said.

Parminder Singh and Jeet Gill were injured and they were admitted to a local hospital.

Joint Commissioner of Police (City) Ravcharan Brar said, "The clash was triggered after a group of youths tried to stop another group from creating disturbance in the locality and using foul language." Police said some live and used cartridges were seized from the spot.

In another incident, some unidentified persons abducted a woman from outside a hotel here and robbed her of her ornaments and mobilephone.

She was accompanied by her husband and father-in-law Nirdosh Goyal.

The miscreants pushed her husband and hit him with a sharp-edged weapon before driving away, police said.

The incident happened when she was getting out of the hotel after attending a function.

The miscreants threw the woman out of their car near Jagraon bridge here.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Harish Behal said a case is being registered against unidentified persons and a man hunt has been launched. PTI COR CHS ANB ANB

