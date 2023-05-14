Last Updated:

Two Killed As Strong Winds Damage Buildings In Parts Of Rajasthan

Two people were killed and three injured as strong winds swept parts of Rajasthan and damaged buildings on Sunday, according to police.

Press Trust Of India

A six-year-old girl, Priya Gurjar, was killed after a wall of her house collapsed due to a dust storm in Dudu town here. Her father and two other family members were injured in the incident, said Station House Officer, Dudu, Jai Singh Basera.

He said the injured have been admitted to a local hospital.

In another incident, a 22-year-old differently-abled man, Anil Meghwal, died when the tin shed of his shop collapsed as bamboo sticks fell on it amid strong winds in the Singhana police station area, the police said.

Kota was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

At several places, the day temperature came down by two to three notches due to thunderstorms.

Jaipur, Sikar and Vanasthali (Tonk) received light rain, the weather office said.

The weather is likely to remain the same for the next 24 hours, it said.

