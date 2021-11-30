Two killed as tractor hit their bike in Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) Two persons were killed here Tuesday when a tractor hit their moped near Paschim Sarira area in the district, police said.

The deceased were identified as Abu Sahna (10) and Mohammad Naved (15), said Additional Superintendent Sama Bahadur Singh.

The bodies have been sent for the post mortem, while the tractor driver is absconding and further probe is on, he added. PTI CORR ABN RCJ RCJ

