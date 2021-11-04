Two killed in road accident in UP

Fatehpur (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) Two men were killed and one was injured when their bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Khaga area, police said on Thursday.

Rajendra (30) and Ganesh (22) were killed on the spot in the accident that took place on Wednesday evening, Khaga police station SHO Santosh Kumar Sharma said.

Pappu (18) was injured in the mishap, he said, adding that police is probing the matter. PTI CORR ABN AAR AAR

