Two Killed, One Injured In Accident In Haryana's Nuh District

A 16-year-old girl and a man were killed and a woman was injured when a pickup jeep ran over them near Thekri village on the Delhi-Alwar highway here, police said.

The driver of the jeep fled from the spot after the accident. An FIR has been registered at the Ferozpur Jhirka police station, they said.

Mubarik (40) and Tafsira (16), both residents of Mallhaka village in Nuh district's Punhana block, were killed in the accident, police said, adding that the injured woman has been identified Varisa, the girl's mother.

They said Mubarik along with his friend Asgar's wife Varisa and her daughter Tafsira were going towards Firozpur Jhirka on his motorcycle.

When they stopped near Thekri village on the highway to meet a relative, they were run over by the pickup jeep, police said. Mubarik died on the spot while Tafsira, who was taken to a hospital, succumbed to injuries, they said.

"FIR has been registered and we have handed over the bodies to the families after the postmortem. The driver of the pickup jeep will be nabbed soon," said Sub Inspector Sunil Kumar, the investigating officer of the case.