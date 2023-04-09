Last Updated:

Two Labourers Die In Nagpur After Inhaling Toxic Gas While Cleaning Well

Two labourers died of inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a 55-feet deep well in Nagpur city.

City News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: Unsplash


Two labourers died of inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a well in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

Amar Markam (22) and Shankar Uike (24) entered the 55-feet deep well located on private premises in Raj Nagar area at around 2:15 pm one after the other but soon they became unconscious due to inhalation of the accumulated gas, an official said.

"The owner of the well alerted the police as the two men stopped responding. Local police and Fire Brigade officials rushed to the spot and fished out bodies in the evening," he said.

READ | Unseasonal showers hit Nagpur division; one killed, 23 houses damaged

The deceased labourers entered the well without safety gear, as per the preliminary investigation.

Police have registered a case of accidental death.

READ | Nagpur: Two men kill neighbour over drunken brawl
READ | Labour dispute cases in Abu Dhabi shrink by 40 per cent in 2022: Judicial Dept.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT