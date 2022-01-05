Two Maha Cops Injured In Attack By Four Men

Two policemen were injured in an attack by four persons who were infuriated over their questioning in an alleged extortion case at Khatgaon village in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Wednesday, police said.

The injured cops, Prabhakar Wagh and Mansoob Vaital, were admitted to a private hospital, they said.

The police said the four accused, identified as Pappu Ghorpade, Nanvnath Naikwade and Tejrao Khandekar (all residents Khatgaon) and Chandu Ambiladge a native of Aurangabad district, on Tuesday evening allegedly barged into the premises of a private company.

They argued with a company watchman and its manager Jagdish Ramkisan Racharlwar, and demanded money from the latter, the police said.

When the manager refused to fulfil their demand, the accused abused and thrashed him and also ransacked his office, they said.

The manager approached the Chandanjhira police station and lodged a complaint.

On Wednesday morning, policemen Wagh and Vaital went for investigation into the complaint and questioned the accused, who were infuriated and allegedly assaulted the cops with knives and daggers, leaving them injured, they said.

Later, police inspector Devidas Shelke and his team arrested one of the assailants, Ghorpade, while the others managed to flee.

A case has been registered against the four on charges related to attempt to murder and assault, among others, the police added.

