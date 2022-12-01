Two Men Arrested For Harassing Korean Woman YouTuber On Mumbai Street During Livestream

Two men were arrested by the Mumbai police on Thursday for harassing a Korean woman in the streets while she was live-streaming on YouTube. The two arrested accused have been identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari. An FIR has been registered against the perpetrators at Khar police station.

2 men arrested for harassing Korean Woman YouTuber

This came after a video of a South Korean woman YouTuber went viral she was harassed by two youths in Mumbai's Khar area on Wednesday night. In the video, one of the men was seen dragging the YouTuber by her hand as she asked where are we going and then replied with "no, no". The man asked her to sit on his bike but she refused. He further tried to come very close to her and pulled her close, this time the woman walked away.

As the woman began to walk away from the spot, the same man again appeared on a motorbike with a friend, offering her a lift while she told him in broken English that she did not want one. However, no complaint was filed but the Mumbai police contacted the YouTuber and sought details of the incident. Both the accused have now been arrested.

(In Pic: Mumbai police arrests two accused)

After the video went viral, the Korean YouTuber retweeted the video on her social media site where she stated that people attempted to make her believe that she was the one who “initiated” the episode by “being too friendly.”