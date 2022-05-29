Two men drown in river in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), May 29 (PTI) Two men drowned in this district while they were bathing in the Ramganga river on Sunday, police said.

The deceased, Farhat (18) and Azan (19), were residents of Mau Shahjahanpur village, they said.

The two had gone to bathe in the river along with some friends. Farhat and Azan went towards the deeper end of the river and drowned, police said.

The police with the help of locals have recovered the bodies. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Police said they have not received any complaint regarding the incident yet. PTI COR CDN CK

