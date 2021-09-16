Two minor boys drown in UP village pond

Ballia (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) Two boys, aged 12 and 14, drowned while taking a bath in a pond here, police said on Thursday.

Tejas Kumar and Vishal Chauhan had gone to bathe in the pond in Chetan Kishore village under the Sikandarpur police station limits on Wednesday evening, they said.

Their bodies were recovered on Thursday morning and handed over to their families after completion of necessary formalities, the police said. PTI COR SAB IJT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)