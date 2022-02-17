Two nabbed for killing ragpicker

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a fellow ragpicker after a quarrel broke out between them over a petty issue in in Karol Bagh area, police said on Thursday.

The two accused --- Chhote Jamadar (32) and Kamlesh Ram (36) worked as rag pickers in Karol Bagh area and knew the victim -- Bipin Bindh (32), who hailed from their native place in Bihar's Nalanda, they said.

According to police, the victim was distantly related to one of the accused and he used to often address the accused as "Tu mera Sala hai", this often annoyed the accused and on the day of incident as well, the victim under the influence of alcohol fought with the accused person and to take revenge, they killed him, police said.

They first choked his neck with a scarf and after tying his hands, they threw him in a drain so that body cannot be found by police. After killing him, they fled away to Bihar, police officials said.

A case of was registered under sections of murder (302) and causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender (201) of the Indian Penal Code, they added.

Police said it took them nearly a month to establish the identity of deceased, as body was found in completely decomposed state and accused persons destroyed all the evidences and fled to Bihar.

The matter came to light on January 16 when an unidentified body in a decomposed state was found lying in the DSIDC, Lawrence Road in the area of Keshav Puram police station.

The body was taken out from the drain and it was completely in decomposed state and no identity could be established except scar marks and a tattoo on hand, police said, adding the identity of the man was established by his family through an ''om’ tattoo mark on his hand.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said that on preliminary inspection, the hands of the body were found tied with a scarf and the other part of the scarf was also found wrapped around its neck. Prima facie, the age was presumed to be of 35 years and during medical examination, doctor opined time of death to be of three-four days ago. From the circumstances, it was observed that some unknown person(s) have killed him and to destroy evidences, they dumped his body in the drain, she said.

Police enquiry revealed that the deceased had a quarrel with two other rag pickers in Karol Bagh area and after killing him, they went to their native place in Bihar.

"A team was also sent to Nalanda, Bihar but after some days, based on the inputs and technical surveillance, it was found that two persons who had a quarrel with the deceased, have came to Jhuggis in Transport Nagar, Punjabi Bagh. Accordingly, raid was conducted and they were nabbed from their hideouts," Rangani said.

When interrogated, the duo disclosed that they had a quarrel with Bipin on January 10 in the Karol Bagh area and wanted to take revenge. On the same day, when they found the victim in a drunken state, they took him to Lawrence Road via Punjabi Bagh in an auto, she said.

"They first killed him by choking his neck by using scarf and after tying his hands, they threw him in drain so that body cannot be found by police. After that, they fled away to Bihar, so that they could not be caught by police," the DCP said. PTI AMP RCJ RCJ RCJ

