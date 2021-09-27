Two people murdered in Alwar

Jaipur, Sep 27 (PTI) Two men were murdered in Rajasthan's Alwar district in separate incidents, police said on Monday.

Both occurred in the Rajgarh police station area on Sunday.

Sampat Bairwa was strangled while working at a farm in Chhilodi village on Sunday evening, the police said.

After the murder, accused Shahrukh attempted to kill another person, Prabhu Dayal, at the same spot in the same way but failed, they added.

Hours later, Jairam Yadav was killed with a sharp-edged weapon while he was sleeping outside an under-construction building, the police said.

Rajgarh station house officer Vinod Samaria said there is no prima facie link between the two murder cases. Investigation is on to ascertain further details, he added. PTI SDA IJT IJT

