Two persons belonging to Mirchi gang held in Delhi for theft

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Two members of Mirchi gang were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 5 lakh from a person after distracting his attention by throwing an itchy substance on his neck, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Chhavi Guwala (61) and Manjeet Guwala (30), both residents of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal, they said.

On December 10, a person lodged a complaint in which it was stated that around 4 pm, he was going to Khari Baoli on his scooter. When he reached Church Mission Road, he suddenly felt some itchiness on his neck, police said.

He stopped his scooter and got down to wash his neck. When he returned, he found that the boot of the scooter was opened and a bag containing Rs 5 lakh was stolen, a senior police officer said.

On Wednesday, police got a tip-off regarding the movements of criminals. Thereafter, a trap was laid at Fatehpuri Chowk and two people were apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

During interrogation, the accused were not cooperating by claiming that they do not know Hindi. Later, police took the help of an interpreter to communicate with them. They confessed about committing the theft along with their two associates. The accused disclosed that they are members of Mirchi gang, the DCP said.

The gang used to visit different cities to commit crimes. When they found the victim, they put some itchy substance on the victim's back and when the target gets busy in washing it, the gang members steal the valuables, Kalsi said.

They deposit the stolen cash in the bank account of their relative after committing the crime, police said.

The gang also used the tactics of putting some currency notes on the road and divert the attention of their targets and later steal valuable items, they said.

The accused confessed to carrying out five to six such crimes in Delhi. They came to Delhi 10-15 days ago and were staying in Anand Vihar area on rent, police said.

Instruments for breaking the locks of boots and Rs 15,000 cash have been recovered from them, police said. PTI NIT HDA HDA

