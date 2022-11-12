Two Persons Die Of Electrocution In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

Two persons were killed in Khanpur village here on Saturday after coming in contact with a live wire, police said. The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Tiwari (19) and his brother-in-law Ajay Pandey (27), they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said the duo was passing through an agriculture field in Sahatwar police station limits when a high-voltage electrical wire fell on them.

They died on the spot, he said.

Pandey was a resident of Ghazipur district and had come to his in-laws' home to attend a family programme, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem, they added.

