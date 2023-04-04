Two Police Officials Nabbed Over Bribe Charge In Punjab's Ludhiana

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has nabbed two police officials for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Surjit Singh and Head Constable Jagpreet Singh, both posted at the Delhon police station in Ludhiana district, were arrested on Monday for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, a Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said in a statement.

He added that the two police officials were arrested on a complaint from a resident of Saiyan Kalan in Ludhiana.

"The complainant had approached the VB unit, Ludhiana range and alleged that the said police officials demanded Rs 20,000 to release the motorcycle of his son, who was arrested in an NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act case but later, the deal was struck for Rs 10,000.

"The complainant further stated that the head constable had taken Rs 5,000 on behalf of the ASI as the first instalment of the bribe amount," the spokesperson said.

He said a Vigilance Bureau team from the Ludhiana range laid a trap and the accused police officials were arrested in the presence of two official witnesses while they were taking Rs 5,000 in cash from the complainant.

"In this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both the accused at the VB police station, Ludhiana range. Further investigation is under progress," the spokesperson said.