Two robbed of Rs 60,000, mobile phones in Gurugram

Gurugram, Apr 12 (PTI) Two brothers were robbed of Rs 60,000 and their mobile phones at gunpoint by two unidentified men in the Sohna area here on Tuesday, police said.

According to a complaint filed at Bhondsi police station by Sahsaj, a resident of Nuh, he was going on a motorcycle with his brother Armaan to buy a buffalo around 7.30am.

“When we reached a residential society located near Dhani flyover in Sohna, two youths came on a bike from behind and intercepted us. The miscreants took us at the gunpoint and started beating us. Then they robbed us of Rs 60,000 cash and two mobile phones. They also snatched our bike keys and fled the spot,” Sahsaj said in his complaint.

Devender Singh, station house officer of Bhondsi police station, said a case has been registered. “We have got the registration number of bike and are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed around the spot. The suspects will be nabbed soon,” Singh said. PTI COR KVK KVK

