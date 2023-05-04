Two Robbers Posing As Cops Robbed Rs 20 Lakhs From Jaipur Businessman's Employee

Quick links:
Two men robbed Rs 20 lakhs in Jaipur, posing as cops. (Image: Representational/ PTI)
Two people posing as policemen looted Rs 20 lakh from the employee of a businessman here on Wednesday, a police official said.
According to the complaint registered by the employee, two people introduced themselves as policemen to him and asked about a bag kept in a vehicle. He told them that it carried money, which belonged to his employer.
The two men then asked the employee to call his employer, said to be a hawala trader. When he moved a few steps away from them to call his employer, they decamped with the bag full of cash.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Narendra Singh said a case has been registered based on the complaint.
Singh said a police investigation has revealed four people were involved in the loot, including two on bikes. Further investigating is underway.
