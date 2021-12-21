Two senior citizens rescued from fire-hit building in Thane

Thane, Dec 20 (PTI) Two senior citizens were rescued from a building in Thane city where a fire broke out on Monday night, but no casualty was reported, civic officials said.

Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), said the fire broke out in the ground-plus two-storey building in the Naupada area at around 8.30 pm.

He said no one was injured in the blaze, whose cause was not yet known.

Three fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, Kadam said.

A team of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) rescued two senior citizens - owners of the building and aged 84 and 78 - from the first floor of the blaze-hit structure, he added. PTI COR RSY RSY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)