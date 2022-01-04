Two Shot Dead Over Old Enmity In Shamli

Two persons were shot dead over old enmity at separate places in Lank village of Shamli district, police said here on Tuesday.

According to Police Superintendent Sukriti Madhav Mishra, the double murder took place last night under under Kotwali police station area and man-hunt has been launched to nab the culprits though three suspects have been held.

The deceased were identified as Palla, 50, and Vinod Kumar (45) and their bodies have been sent for postmortem, he said.

According to a complaint lodged by Shokendra Malik, brother of one of the deceased, both were shot dead after attacking with sharp weapons by the history-sheeter Vivek alias Kekda and his associates when victims were returning from their fields.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the village and extra police force has been deployed to ease the tension, the SP added.

