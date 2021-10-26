Two Sisters Hang Themselves In Rajasthan's Bikaner

Two sisters allegedly hanged themselves at their house in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Tuesday, police said.

Saraswati (18) and Saritan (13) allegedly took the extreme step at their house in Napasar police station area when their parents had gone out.

No suicide note recovered from there, police said, adding the post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday.

