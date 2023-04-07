Last Updated:

Two Teenagers Killed In Tragic Accident On Lucknow-Ballia Highway

Two teenagers died while another person was seriously injured when their motorcycle was hit by a bus near Motigarpur here, police said on Friday.

SHO of Motigarpur police station Raj Kumar Verma Friday said the incident occurred on Thursday evening on the Lucknow-Ballia national highway.

All three were seriously injured in the accident. They were taken to the community health centre in Motigarpur, where two of them were declared dead, the police official said.

The deceased have been identified as Ankit Yadav (18) and Sachin Yadav (16), the SHO said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

