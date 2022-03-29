Two workers die while cleaning sewer line in UP’s Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli (UP), Mar 29 (PTI) Two workers died while cleaning the sewer line constructed under a government scheme here on Tuesday, police said.

The administrative staff and District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation on Manika Road.

The workers were pulled out from the sewer and rushed to the district hospital. However, the doctors declared them brought dead, the police said.

According to Nagar Kotwali in-charge officer Raghavan Singh, the deceased were identified as Jogesh and Sanju Nagar.

Their post-mortem examination is underway, he said.

According to officials, the sewer line was constructed under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and directed the officials to extend all possible help, an official spokesperson from Lucknow said. PTI COR/SAB NB CJ CJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)