Two Youths Die After Being Hit By Train While Shooting Reels On Railway Track In Delhi

In an unfortunate incident, two youths were run over by a train on Wednesday, February 22, while filming on a mobile phone at railway tracks near Kanti Nagar flyover in the national capital. According to Delhi police, the deceased youngsters have been identified as Vansh Sharma (23) a third year BTech student, and Monu (20) a salesman. Both of them hailed from Kanti Nagar Extension in Delhi.

According to sources, Shahdara police station officials received the information at around 4:35 pm on February 22 about two bodies near the railway track. Following the information, a police team reached the spot and recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem examination.

The police said that the bodies were shifted to GTB Hospital mortuary and preserved in GTB Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. Their mobiles were also reportedly found on the track.

“On inquiry, it was found that the deceased used to shoot short films on mobile and came to railway tracks to make live videos. Their mobiles were also found on the track,” the police said. Further investigation into the matter is underway.