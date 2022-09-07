As criminal activities continue to remain on a rise in the state with incidents of murders and shooting in public places being reported every other day, another crime has now taken place in the capital city of Bihar on Tuesday where two youths were shot dead by criminals in Patna.

The incident which shook the entire area took place late Tuesday night around 10 PM when the two men were riding a scooty and were attacked by a group of miscreants. As per the latest information, while one person died on the spot, another one succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH).

One of the victims has been identified as Chandan Kumar, a resident of Gulzarbagh Dadar Mandi in Patna who used to work at a hardware shop in the Kankarbagh area. The other one, Abhinandan alias Golu used to work as a land broker.

According to the police, the Patna double murder case was an outcome of a personal enmity following which there was an altercation between the two factions. "Around five to six people were present at the spot. There was a mutual enmity. Both the men were shot at that time", said Patna DSP Amit Sharan further adding that the attackers escaped from the spot.

While the police are investigating the matter, CCTV footage from the nearby shops is also being scrutinised and the criminals will be arrested soon.

Attack on a police patrol team

In another incident from the state, a police patrolling team was attacked by criminals in Bihar's Siwan when they were on a round in the area. While one police officer was killed in the firing, a villager is said to have been injured by the miscreants. Notably, such incidents have raised concerns about the condition of the law and order in the state, at a time when the Mahagatbandhan government has recently come into power.

Image: Republic World