Two Zimbabwean Citizens Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 240 Crore At Mumbai Airport

On Thursday, December 9, Mumbai airport's Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) apprehended two Zimbabwean citizens attempting to smuggle 35 kilogrammes of Heroin worth Rs 240 crores. This is one of the largest seizures of Narcotics this year and the accused were carrying them in specially made cavities of Trolley bags. After getting the specific intelligence, the AIU officials intercepted those who were reportedly arriving from Ethiopia.

Earlier on Tuesday, December 7, the Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) apprehended a 24-year-old woman for allegedly possessing heroin worth Rs 1 crore. She was arrested in south Mumbai, PTI reported. According to the police, the accused Jamila Khatun Rahim Khan was detained by the ANC's Azad Maidan unit near the JJ Hospital crossroads.

The police further stated that the accused tried to flee after seeing the cops but was arrested on suspicion. Khan was found with at least 337 gm of heroin worth Rs 1 crore, they claimed. Khan is suspected of being involved in the sale and purchase of drugs, as well as being a member of a gang that is involved in such activities, the police added.

Recent drug busts in Mumbai

In separate incidents, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) confiscated a huge quantity of heroin in Mumbai's Vile Parle area on November 2. The NCB claimed to have seized heroin worth crores in the international narcotics market, according to information shared by the agency. Meanwhile, on October 8, the Mumbai Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) claimed that it had confiscated 25 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 125 crores from a container at Mumbai's Nhava Sheva Port. The massive drug bust had taken place during a raid by DRI zonal unit. A businessman named Jayesh Sanghvi was arrested in the Navi Mumbai area in connection with the case.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI/Shutterstock/Representative