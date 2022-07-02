Udaipur Tailor Murder: Curfew Relaxed For 4 Hours; 10-hour Relief To Be Given On July 3

The district administration here on Saturday relaxed for four hours the curfew imposed in seven police station areas in the wake of the killing of a tailor, officials said.

Mobile internet services, however, remained suspended.

With the situation gradually returning to normal, the curfew will be relaxed for 10 hours on Sunday, the officials said.

Two men hacked to death a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, with a cleaver at his shop in the Dhan Mandi area here on Tuesday to avenge an "insult to Islam".

Following the incident, a curfew was imposed in areas falling under the limits of seven police stations -- Dhan Mandi, Ghanta Ghar, Hathi Pole, Amba Mata, Suraj Pole, Bhupalpura, and Savina.

"Curfew in the city was relaxed from 12 pm to 4 pm today. Relaxation from 8 am to 6 am will be given on Sunday," Udaipur Collector Tara Chand Meena said.

The decision to relax the curfew was taken after reviewing the situation, official sources said.

With the peaceful conduct of Friday's Jagannath Rath Yatra, in which thousands participated, the administration decided to relax the curfew on Saturday, they said.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with Lal's murder.

