WATCH: Shivaji The Inspiration Behind Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet's First Decision

Addressing the media on Thursday after the first cabinet meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray revealed that two decisions had been taken. He stated that the first decision pertained to sanctioning Rs.20 crore for the conservation project of Raigad Fort, Shivaji Maharaj’s capital. He also assured that his government would work for the common man. Maintaining that he wanted to help the farmers in a full-fledged manner, Thackeray said that the Chief Secretary had been asked to provide a reality check of the implementation of various schemes for farmers until now.

'The government of the common man'

The Maharashtra CM remarked, “Until today, we have met many times. But after accepting the responsibility as the CM, I am coming before you for the first time with my ministerial colleagues. Through your medium, I want to assure all the people of Maharashtra that this government would be the government of the common man. This government will not let an atmosphere of fear develop anywhere in the state. There are many issues. Today, the Cabinet meeting was conducted. I am really happy that the first proposal put before me was regarding the conservation work of Shivaji Maharaj’s capital Raigad fort. The work is nearly worth Rs.606 crore. Till now, Rs.20 crore has been spent on this. The Cabinet has given assent to the release of the next tranche of Rs.20 crore towards this project. It is natural that the havoc caused by the unnatural rains in the last few days has devastated the farmers. I and my colleagues have met the farmers. I have directed the Chief Secretary to present the real picture of whatever has been done for the farmers till today. I don’t want to be half-hearted when I help the farmers. I want to go full-fledged and help the farmers. I want to see a smile on every farmer’s face. We will take whatever decision has to be taken with a firm resolve.”

New Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Earlier in the day, the Shiv Sena chief took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park in front of thousands of people. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered him the oath of office and secrecy. Along with him, Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP and Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut of Congress took oath as Ministers. Prominent leaders such as MNS chief Raj Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, DMK chief MK Stalin were present on the occasion.

