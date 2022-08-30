The rumour mills went abuzz after MNS president Raj Thackeray reportedly met Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at the Sagar bungalow in Mumbai on Monday morning. This assumes significance at a juncture when the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction has launched a public outreach campaign across Maharashtra. As 40 out of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs are supporting the Eknath Shinde-led government, the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls are being perceived as a litmus test for Uddhav Thackeray.

While the JP Nadda-led party has ruled out an alliance with Raj Thackeray from time to time, an implicit understanding between the BJP-Eknath Shinde camp and MNS might prove to be a potent force in this election. The last meeting between Fadnavis and the MNS supremo took place on July 15 when the latter was recuperating after undergoing hip replacement surgery. Their bonhomie was on display after Raj Thackeray lauded the BJP leader for taking oath as the Deputy CM on the instructions of the party high command and stressed that it cannot be considered a 'demotion'.

Shiv Sena-BJP faceoff in BMC polls

BMC is considered Asia’s richest civic body with an annual budget of nearly Rs.37,000 crore. Shiv Sena has been a formidable force in the civic elections even when NCP-Congress was in power in the state. In the 2017 civic polls, BJP and Shiv Sena contested separately as they could not agree to the seat-sharing formula. Reportedly, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had threatened to pull out from the BJP government both in Maharashtra as well as the Centre at that juncture.

Thus, the 2017 BMC election became a prestige battle for the Sena and BJP. The results brought in more cheer for BJP than the Sena as the former secured 82 seats, an increase of 51 seats from the previous election. Moreover, the Shiv Sena fell way short of the majority winning just 84 seats. On the other hand, Congress, NCP, and MNS won 31, 7 and 6 seats respectively.

After hectic negotiations, BJP decided not to challenge the Sena on the Mayor’s position. Thus, Shiv Sena's Kishori Pednekar and Suhas Wadkar won the election to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively on November 22, 2017. While the divide between the two allies continued to grow over the years, the Sena consolidated its position in the BMC when all 6 winning candidates of the MNS joined the party. As the term of the elected corporators ended, Iqbal Chahal has been running the affairs of the Mumbai civic body as the Administrator.