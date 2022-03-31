Udupi hospital staff to be retained after govt take-over: MLA Bhat

Mangaluru, Mar 31 (PTI) With the government deciding to take over the Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdulla Mother and Child Hospital in Udupi, the staff of the hospital on Thursday met Raghuapati Bhat MLA expressing concern over their jobs.

The hospital was earlier run by NRI entrepreneur B R Shetty under an arrangement with the State government during the previous Congress rule led by Siddaramaiah.

Bhat assured the staff that all of them will be retained on contract basis like before. The process of government take-over is not yet complete and Rs 9.83 crore has already been sanctioned for the 300-bed hospital, he said.

He said the government will not take any sudden decision that will harm the interests of the employees. The pending salary of December has been given to the employees with the Rs 30 lakh grant received under Ayushman scheme, he said.

Bhat told the staff not to panic and he will have discussions with the Chief Minister and the minister concerned on the issue. While making a new contract, priority will be given to existing employees.

Bhat thanked the Chief Minister for helping the hospital to tide over the crisis, after B R Shetty’s business crumbled following developments in the Gulf. PTI MVG NVG NVG

