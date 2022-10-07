On Thursday, an ugly brawl erupted between co-passengers on a Mumbai local train over a seat. A video of the scuffle between both women commuters has gone viral on social media.

According to sources, a female constable was also injured in the catfight. According to the senior Police Inspector of Vashi railway station S Katare, the train was running between Thane and Panvel.

Vashi, Navi Mumbai | Few women started hitting each other following dispute over seat, a female staff was injured: S Katare, Senior Police Inspector, Vashi Railway Station, on scuffle b/w 3 women in a local train running from Thane to Panvel, today



In the viral video, women can be seen clashing with each other inside the ladies' compartment of a Thane-Panvel local train. According to sources, a woman constable tried to intervene in Nerul to resolve the quarrel. However, she was also injured after some women passengers attacked her. At least three women, including the policewoman, suffered injuries. In the video, two women passengers can be seen bleeding profusely from their head injuries.

Accused arrested

According to the police, when a seat got vacant at Turbhe station in Mumbai, one woman passenger tried to let a second woman take the seat. However, a third woman also tried to occupy the same seat. This resulted in a heated argument between the three women who started hitting each other. Soon, some of the other passengers also got involved in the brawl, resulting in an ugly scuffle inside the women's compartment.

According to sources, Vashi police officials arrested a 27-year-old woman commuter for assaulting a GRP constable and a co-passenger on Thursday. Sources revealed that both the accused are booked under sections 353, 332 and 504 of IPC for assaulting a public servant on duty and shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term that may extend to two years, or with a fine decided by the competent authority or both.