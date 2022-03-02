Madhya Pradesh government, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, lighted 21 lakh lamps in Ujjain and registered its name in the Guinness Book on Tuesday. The grand event was hosted by the state government in Ujjain-- a city commonly known as the city of Mahadev. Meanwhile, while speaking at the event, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was accompanied by his wife, said the event was a fine example of the principle of 'Sarva Dharma Sambhaav,' which was espoused by Swami Vivekanand and Mahatma Gandhi." It is my earnest wish and prayer that Lord Shiva will bestow his blessings on all the citizens of the state and will continue to guide us to achieve the dream of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh," he said.

पुण्य सलिला क्षिप्रा से श्री महाकाल महाराज जी के परिसर तक, अवंतिका नगरी के हर देवालय से गली-चौराहे तक उज्जैन रोशनी से दमक उठी है।



आप सभी ने 11,71,878 दीप प्रज्ज्वलित कर न सिर्फ रिकॉर्ड बनाया, बल्कि पावन अवसर को इतिहास में स्वर्णिम अक्षरों से लिख दिया है। मन आनंदित है। https://t.co/oRalCjCIMe pic.twitter.com/45xn44o4LK — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 1, 2022

Notably, Maha Shivratri, which essentially translates to 'the great night of Shiva', is considered one of the most auspicious festivals of the country. It is celebrated annually with much fervour and excitement across India. This Mahashivratri, along with organising the Mahadev Utsav for the worship of Lord Shiva, the district administration has registered its name in the Guinness Book by lighting 21 lakh earthen lamps, CMO said. In order to create this world record, the lamps were lit in temples and homes all around Ujjain city, including the banks of the Shipra river, and the courtyard of the Devasthali Mahakal temple added the statement.

Shivraj Chouhan launches cable car service for Mahakaleshwar temple devotees

"This was a one-of-a-kind event as the city administration took special care to ensure that the event was eco-friendly and achieved the 'zero waste' goal, and adhered to the principle of 3R - Reduce, Reuse, Recycle," according to CMO. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also launched a cable car service that will be especially dedicated to the devotees of the Mahakaleshwar temple,

"Our government is committed to introducing world-class facilities to the devotees of Lord Shiva, including the launching of a cable car service from the railway station to the Mahakaleshwar temple," he added. On this occasion, Chouhan also inspected the ongoing works in the first phase of Shri Mahakal Vikas Vistar Yojana costing Rs 750 crore.

With inputs from ANI

Image: Twitter/@ChouhanShivraj