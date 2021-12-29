UK Return Youth Tests Positive For Omicron In Siddharthnagar

Omicron infection has been confirmed in a youth who recently returned Siddharthnagar from abroad, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old, resident of Uska police station area in Siddharthnagar, lives in Britain.

When he landed at the Delhi airport on Sunday evening, he had rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests done and was sent home after the antigen test did not confirm the infection but later his RT-PCR report came positive, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr A.K Singh said on Wednesday.

The CMO said that he was informed through an e-mail from the Health Department of Delhi that the youth's report after genome sequencing has confirmed Omicron infection.

The health department team has informed the youth and put him in isolation at his home, the CMO added.

