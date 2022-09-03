Last Updated:

U'khand: UKSSSC Issues Show-cause Notice To Pvt Firm Involved In Paper Leak Scam

On Friday, the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) issued a show-cause notice to a company involved in a paper leak scam asking it to explain why it should not be blacklisted.

Press Trust Of India
Uttarakhand

Image: ANI


Two employees of RMS Techno Solutions Pvt Ltd -- Jayjeet Das and Abhishek Verma -- are among more than two dozen people arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in connection with the paper leak scam which is under probe.

"The ongoing probe in the case reflects involvement of your company which conducted the examinations and whose papers were leaked," the notice issued by UKSSSC Secretary Surendra Singh Rawat said.

The two examinations conducted by the firm were -- graduate-level examinations held on December 4 and 5 and secretariat security guards examinations held on December 26 last year.

The UKSSSC said the company's role in the scam falls in the category of "serious crime" and asked it to furnish a reply within a week explaining why legal action should not be taken against it and why it should not be blacklisted. 

