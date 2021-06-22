Ulhasnagar Traffic Police Crushes Modified Silencers Of 114 Bullets With Road Roller

In a bizarre move, the Thane police took its motto of curbing noise pollution to the next level. The Ulhasnagar Traffic Department destroyed modified silencers of 114 bullets using a road roller, quite literally. Posting a video on Twitter, the Thane City police showed how the road roller ran over several modified silencers laid in front of it on the road.

The 'silencer destroying event' garnered a rather significant crowd watching the entire thing being carried out. Mr. Balasaheb Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, City Transport Branch, and Mr. Datta Totewad, Sapoa Ulhasnagar Transport Department were present at the site.

In the video posted by Thane Police, it was seen that a road roller was crushing down the modified silencers of the bikes which create noise pollution. Policemen were also seen at the spot arranging the silencers in a line for the driver of the road roller to run over it.

Watch the modified silencers being destroyed by the road roller in Thane Police's official Twitter handle.

ठाणे पोलीस आयुक्तालयात उल्हासनगर वाहतुक विभाग यांनी११४ हुंन अधिक बुलेट दुचाकीचे कर्कश आवाज करणाऱ्या मॉडीफाय सायलेन्सरवर कारवाई करून त्यावर रोड रोलर फिरवला. सदर वेळी श्री बाळासाहेब पाटील, पोलीस उप आयुक्त शहर वाहतूक शाखा व श्री दत्ता तोटेवाड, सपोआ उल्हासनगर वाहतूक विभाग उपस्थित होत pic.twitter.com/rl6NSxXOz8 — Thane City Police (@ThaneCityPolice) June 22, 2021

The action was also appreciated by the netizens as they replied back to Thane City Police's post appreciating the act. Several social media users also ushered the post with demands of such activities across the city. Few also suggested solving the issue from the source and cease the vehicles.

बहुत अच्छा काम कर रहे है आपको सल्यूट — VINOD UPADHYAY (@VINODUP07859726) June 22, 2021

Very good initiative...repeat it everywhere — Pratik D Khodade (@pratik_khodade) June 22, 2021

Great initiative 👌 — किरण चव्हाण (@kir_chavan) June 22, 2021

Very nice to see. This action...on more thing is also necessary mumbai rto and thane rto..they should take action against fency number plates — rajukatira (@rajukatira1) June 22, 2021

Kill the source.



Seize the vehicle for 01 year.



Cancel license for 3 years.



Apply Heavy Fine.



It is purposeful and Intentional violation.



It's meaningless to waste your time n Public money. — Abhinav Kumar (@abhinav_gkp) June 22, 2021

Sirs

Pls do it dombivli as well. Also bring in some regulation 'HORN' menace. — Bharathkumar 🇮🇳 (@bk_iyer) June 22, 2021

Mumbai Police takes a creative turn to address Noise Pollution

Mumbai Police earlier in January 2021 started a campaign to restrain people from honking unnecessarily. Putting a GIF from famous Americal Sitcom- 'FRIENDS' where one of the main characters- Ross was seen asking to slow down the noise made by his other two friends- Chandler and Joey, Mumbai Police asked to slow down and avoid honking when in hurry or when stuck in traffic.

Image Source- @ThaneCityPolice/PTI