Umbrella body of panchayat representatives in J-K demands two-year term extension

The All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayats Conference, an umbrella body of elected panchayat representatives, on Wednesday, demanded a two-year extension of their term.

They also demanded conducting simultaneous elections for all three tiers of the Panchayati Raj Institutions, asserting that it would infuse dynamism within the rural bodies.

"The term of the existing District Development Councils will end in November-December of 2025. According to the 73rd Amendment guidelines, all three tiers of Panchayati Raj Institutions should have co-terminus terms and elections should take place within 45 days.

"Simultaneous elections will ensure dynamism within rural bodies," said Anil Sharma, the president of All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayats Conference.

The term of existing panchayats is set to expire in November and December of 2023.

Sharma urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to extend the term of Panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also demanded prompt settlement of outstanding material liabilities of individuals under the MGNREGA scheme.

"The patience of these people is wearing thin and the administration must expedite the clearance of their liabilities," Sharma added.