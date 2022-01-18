Under construction building collapses in Kerala, 20 injured

Kozhikode (Ker), Jan 18 (PTI) At least 20 people were injured, few of them seriously, after a building under construction in nearby Kaithapoyil in this north Kerala district collapsed on Tuesday morning.

According to police sources, the multi-storied building was under construction in the Markaz Knowledge City.

Police and Fire and Rescue officials were swung into action to rescue the labourers, who were engaged in the concreting of the first floor of the building.

Sources said three workers, who were seriously injured, have been shifted to Kozhikode medical college hospital. PTI COR LGK ROH ROH

