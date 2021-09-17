Under-construction Mumbai Flyover Collapses In BKC Area; 14 Injured

Maharashtra: An under-construction flyover in the BKC area of Mumbai collapsed during the early hours of Friday injuring 14 people as of now. The incident took place in the Bandra Kurla Complex at around 4:40 AM, confirmed ANI. The injured people were immediately taken to the V N Desai Hospital and are currently stable. As stated by the disaster control cell of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), rescue operations are underway for further recovery.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manjunath Singe confirmed that there have been no fatalities and all the missing people have been recovered. Furthermore, rescue operations are ongoing as undertaken by the police personnel and fire departments.

No deaths reported in BKC flyover accident

Mumbai: A portion of under-construction flyover connecting BKC main road & Santa Cruz–Chembur Link Road collapsed around 4:30 am. 13 people have sustained minor injuries & have been shifted to a hospital. There is no life loss & no person is missing: DCP (Zone 8) Manjunath Singe pic.twitter.com/26TjBSRi3N — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the injured victims included some labourers who were working on the construction site. They were saved with minor injuries.

The BKC flyover was under construction by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and it was a connective main road between Santacruz and Chembur Link Road.

(With ANI inputs; Image: ANI)