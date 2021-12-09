Under Operation Smile, Police Rescue 12 Abducted Girls In UP's Shamli In November

Under Operation Smile, police in November rescued 12 girls, who were abducted from various police station areas in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, officials said on Thursday.

Shamli Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra said four missing complaints were received each in Kairana and Aadarsh Mandi police stations and one each in Kandhla, Thana Bhawan, Babri and Garhipukhta.

Cases were registered under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad had launched ‘Operation Smile’ in September 2014 to identify, track, locate, rescue and rehabilitate children who went missing and were found to be subjected to abuse and exploitation.

The Uttar Pradesh government later implemented the operation throughout the state.

