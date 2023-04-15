Undertrial Prisoner Dies Of Illness In UP's Muzaffarnagar Jail

A 50-year-old undertrial prisoner lodged in the district jail here died due to illness, an official said on Saturday.

Jail Superintendent Sitaram Sharma said Tejvir Singh (50) complained of chest pain, and was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

Singh was arrested under the Gangster Act in Shamli district on July 7 last year.