Undertrial Tries To Commit Suicide In Ambala: Police

An undertrial allegedly tried to commit suicide by slashing his wrist in Ambala on Saturday in police custody, police said.

The inmate identified as Sahil, who was arrested in a theft case, attempted to slash his wrist with some sharp article when he was being taken in a vehicle to be produced in a court, they said.

He was lodged in Ambala central jail.

On the complaint of the jail authorities, a case has been registered against the inmate in Baldev Nagar police station at Ambala City. Police said they are investigating how Sahil got the sharp object to slash his wrist.

